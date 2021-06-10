QS World University rankings: PU again fails to feature in top 1,000

Panjab University (PU) has once again failed to make it to the list of top 1,000 varsities in the Quacquarelli Symonds (QS) World University Rankings 2022. The rankings were released on Wednesday.

PU has been ranked in the 1,001-1,200 category this year while last year too, it fell in the same slot. This comes days after the varsity slid 26 points in the Times Higher Education (THE) Asia University rankings for 2021.

The QS world University rankings evaluate the universities according to six metrics, which include academic reputation, employer reputation, faculty-student ratio, citations per faculty, international faculty ratio and international student ratio. A total of 35 Indian Universities have found place in the final tally.

According to the QS rankings, the varsity’s score in faculty-student ratio is 4.6 while for citations per faculty, it is 15.1. Its score in academic reputation is 5.2 while in parameter related to employer reputation, it has scored 3.6. In the international student ratio, PU’s score is 1.1.

Indian Institutes of Technology (IIT) in Bombay and Delhi, besides the Indian Institute of Science, Bangalore, are the only universities of India to find a place in the top 200 slot in the QS World University Rankings 2022.

Student-teacher ratio not improving

In recent years, the varsity has not been able to recruit full-time faculty and around 50% teaching posts are lying vacant. Director of PU’s Internal Quality Assurance Cell (IQAC), Ashish Jain, said, “We have maintained our score on various parameters this year also but the varsity is lagging behind student-teacher ratio which has not improved over the years due to lack of new faculty recruitments in the University.”