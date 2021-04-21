Questions raised as Panjab University forms inspection panels ahead of senate polls

With Panjab University senate polls set to begin from April 26, many candidates who are contesting the election have raised concerns as the varsity has constituted various inspection committees ahead of the polls.

Many former members of PU senate and syndicate have said that the constitution of such committees is against the decision taken by the syndicate last year. However, PU authorities say that they have followed the rules and regulations and past practice of the university.

The said committees are meant for conducting physical inspection of colleges for the grant of affiliation every year. However, the syndicate in its meeting in May last year had resolved that since physical inspections were not possible during the pandemic, information from the colleges would be sought online. A few members have also refused to be part of these committees saying that these were constituted in violation of the syndicate’s decision.

Former syndicate member HS Dua, who has refused to be part of the inspections, said, “The physical inspections were not conducted last year as decided by the syndicate, then why now when there is no syndicate? This is a political move rather than an academic one.”

Over 100 candidates are in the fray from eight constituencies for the election of 47 members to the 91-member PU senate. Some poll candidates are claiming that the constitution of these committees at this time is an agenda to influence the upcoming senate elections.

Move in violation of PU Act: Ex-senator

Terming it a violation of PU Act, former senator Ashok Goyal said, “As per sections 27 and 28 of the PU Act, it is only syndicate which is empowered to consider any application submitted for affiliation or extension of affiliation and there is no provision of delegation to the vice-chancellor for ordering any inspection which is to be considered by the syndicate and then senate.”

Section 28 of the PU Act states that for the extension of affiliation procedure prescribed in Section 27 may be followed. Sub-section 2 of Section 27 states that on receipt of a letter of application, the syndicate shall direct a local inquiry to be made by a competent person authorised by the syndicate on this behalf, to make such further inquiry as may appear to them to be necessary; and report to the senate on the question whether the application should be granted or refused.

Former president of Panjab University Teachers Association (PUTA) Akshaya Kumar, who is also contesting the senate polls, said, “This is a misuse of office for electoral purposes.”

However, college development council dean Sanjay Kaushik said, “We have followed the rules and regulations of the university and the past practice as well. We have the highest regard for the university calendar, syndicate and senate.”

Contrary to this, former syndicate and senate member, Navdeep Goyal, who also refused to be part of the inspections said, “A decision taken by the syndicate remains in effect till it is not reversed by the syndicate itself. Only the syndicate has the power to change its decision.”