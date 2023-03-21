Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Radical leader’s Mercedes recovered

Radical leader’s Mercedes recovered

ByNavrajdeep Singh
Mar 21, 2023 12:20 AM IST

Two days after Punjab Police launched a crackdown against Khalistan sympathiser Amritpal Singh, chief of Waris Punjab De, his uncle Harjit Singh and his driver Harpreet Singh surrendered before the Jalandhar rural police in the wee hours of Monday.

Jalandhar

Police have recovered Amritpal’s Mercedes car (HR-72E-1818). (HT Photo)
Harjit was on Sunday sent to Dibrugarh jail in Assam invoking stringent National Security Act.

Both the accused, who were wanted in attack on Ajnala police station, stopped near Bullandpur Gurdwara in Shahkot area of the district from where they were taken to Mehatpur police station for formal arrest.

Amritsar rural senior superintendent of police Satinder Singh reached on the spot and took the duo to Ajnala.

Police also recovered Amritpal’s Mercedes car (HR-72E-1818) from their possession. It is learnt that they were travelling in the same car when Amritpal’s cavalcade was intercepted by Punjab Police at Mehatpur on Saturday. Later, Amritpal changed his vehicle before giving the police party the slip.

Jalandhar senior superintendent of police Swarandeep Singh said both the accused were handed over to the Amritsar rural police in presence of DIG, border range, Narendra Bhargav.

“Both the accused were accompanying Amritpal when police personnel intercepted his cavalcade on the Nakodar-Malsian road,” the SSP said.

One of the officials said Harjit is one of the closest associates of Amritpal as he always present with him during his movement to different parts of the state.

“Harjit was the one who managed his finances and planned his meetings in the state,” an official said.

Meanwhile, police continued its search operation in villages situated in Nakodar and Shahkot areas to nab Amritpal.

    Navrajdeep Singh

    Navrajdeep Singh is a senior staff correspondent. He covers agriculture, crime, local bodies, health and education in the Patiala district of Punjab.

