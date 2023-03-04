Ragging charges: Six students from Jhajjar medical college booked, expelled

Six MBBS students enrolled at the World College of Medical Sciences and Research in Jhajjar have been expelled for three months after a junior student complained of ragging. Six MBBS students enrolled at the World College of Medical Sciences and Research in Jhajjar have been expelled for three months after a junior student complained of ragging. The Jhajjar police booked these six students under various sections of IPC. (Getty Images/iStockphoto/ Representational image)

The Jhajjar police booked these six students under Sections 147 (punishment for rioting), 149 (every member of unlawful assembly guilty of offence committed in prosecution of common object), 506 (criminal intimidation) and 323 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

In his complaint to the police, second year-MBBS student claimed that his six seniors assaulted him and hit him with an iron rod on the intervening night of Wednesday and Thursday.

“My friends were assaulted by seniors after we opposed the ragging. I got six stitches on my head. The senior students were in a drunken state when the midnight incident occurred. They barged into my room and hit me hard for opposing ragging,” he added.

However, his brother alleged that the complaint of ragging was given by the victim to the college authorities too, but no action was taken.

College dean Dr JC Passey said of the six students who are facing ragging allegations and expelled from the college, four have been expelled for three months and two for 45 days.

Jhajjar police station SHO Suraj Bhan said they have booked six students and a probe is underway.