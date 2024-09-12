Rahul Gandhi clueless, has no idea of J&K’s power situation: G Kishan Reddy

The Union minister and J&K BJP in-charge for the assembly elections G Kishan Reddy on Wednesday criticised Congress leader Rahul Gandhi for his alleged “errant behaviour and little knowledge that maligned India’s reputation on foreign soil.” Union minister and J&K BJP in-charge for the assembly elections G Kishan Reddy. (HT File)

“Rahul Gandhi is the quintessential election tourist. During elections, he campaigns, spouts rubbish without context or facts and then leaves and his local election unit is forced to clean up the mess that he creates,” said Reddy in a statement issued here. “His baseless claims and portrayal of a negative image of the country not only misrepresents the facts but also undermines the progress and achievements of our country,” he added.

Reddy claimed that Rahul, who continues to lose one election after the other, has gotten more and more desperate and peddled lies.

“Rahul Gandhi and the three generations of Prime Ministers before him were aware that J&K had tremendous potential to generate 18,000 MW Hydropower. Why they didn’t tap the potential,” he asked.

While the state government has added only 1,197 MW of power since Independence, Modi government is adding another 3,014 MW capacity by 2025-26, he said.

In the fiscal year 2023-24, the J&K government had to spend approximately ₹9,500 crore on power purchases through the Jammu and Kashmir Power Corporation Limited. “Power deficit of Jammu and Kashmir has been reduced from 17.8% during 2018-19 to 7.5% during the year 2023-24,” he said.

“In a recent election rally, Rahul Gandhi stated that while J&K was providing power to the rest of the country, the residents of J&K were paying more than the rest of the country. These are lies that need to be countered as facts on the ground show a different picture,” he added.

Reddy said that over the past decade, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has been working to add power capacity in Jammu and Kashmir on a war footing. “Another 3,014 MW capacity is to be added by 2025-26. By 2026, a total of 10,614 million units of energy will be generated annually in J&K,” he said.