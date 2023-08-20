Rahul Gandhi rides motorcycle from Leh to Pangong Lake

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Saturday rode a motorcycle for over 100 km from Shey village to Pangong Lake in eastern Ladakh during his visit to the region ahead of the Ladakh Autonomous Hill Development Council-Kargil (LAHDC-Kargil) polls. Congress leader Rahul Gandhi embarks on a bike ride to Pangong Tso Lake in Ladakh on Saturday. (ANI)

Congress spokesperson for Leh district and leader of the Opposition in LAHDC-Leh Tsering Namgyal said, “Rahul Gandhi left Leh on Saturday morning and rode a motorcycle for over 100 km from Shey village to reach Pangong Lake where he would stay overnight.”

The Wayanad MP shared 10 photographs of his bike ride to Ladakh on Instagram.

Sharing the pictures, Rahul wrote, “On our way to Pangong Lake, which my father used to say, is one of the most beautiful places in the world.”

Some of the photos were also shared by the official X handle of the Congress party with caption, “Upwards and onwards — Unstoppable!”

Namgyal said, “On Sunday, the Congress leader would leave for Nubra Valley and after staying overnight, he would return to Leh on Monday.”

He said before returning to Srinagar, probably on August 24, Rahul has to visit Kargil, probably on August 22 or 23, to meet party leaders, workers and people from a cross section of society.

“Though on a leisure visit to spend some quality time, he will meet party workers and leaders ahead of elections to 30-member LAHDC-Kargil,” said Namgyal.

Congress and National Conference have forged a pre-poll alliance against Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) for the Kargil hill council polls scheduled to be held on September 10.

Voting to Kargil hill council was scheduled to take place on September 10.

Rahul Gandhi is on his maiden visit to Ladakh since revocation of Article 370. On Friday, he held an interactive session with over 500 youth at Leh and witnessed a mini-soccer match between two local clubs in the evening.

It may be stated here that people of Ladakh have been demanding statehood, protection under sixth schedule of the Indian Constitution and one Lok Sabha seat each for Leh and Kargil districts respectively.

