Raid on Punjab CM’s Delhi house ‘vengeful’: AAP leaders

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leaders slammed the Election Commission’s raid on Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann’s Delhi residence, Kapurthala House, on Thursday, describing it as an “action driven by vengeance”. Police personnel outside Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann's Kapurthala House residence in New Delhi on Thursday. (PTI)

The ruling party leaders reacted strongly after Mann tweeted about the arrival of the EC team at his Delhi residence to conduct searches following a complaint alleging “cash distribution”.

“Today, a team from the Election Commission along with Delhi Police reached my house Kapurthala House in Delhi to conduct a raid. BJP is openly distributing money in Delhi, but the Delhi Police and Election Commission are turning a blind eye. No action is being taken against them. In a way, Delhi Police and Election Commission are defaming Punjabis at BJP’s behest. This is highly condemnable,” he posted on X.

AAP’s Punjab president Aman Arora said that BJP is afraid of losing in Delhi and is trying to spoil the election atmosphere. He alleged that BJP leader Pravesh Verma is continuously distributing money, but the EC has not taken any action against him. Arora said that raids have been carried out on AAP leaders’ homes in the past, but nothing was found. “The raid on the Punjab CM’s residence in Delhi is the next step in BJP’s vendetta against Punjab and Punjabis,” he wrote on X.

Finance minister Harpal Singh Cheema said that the raid on the chief minister’s residence in collaboration with Delhi Police is highly condemnable. “Mann is an elected chief minister, and such actions reek of dirty politics. The Election Commission should first take notice of some BJP leaders who are openly distributing money to the voters before conducting such raids,” he alleged.