Raiding team finds Jind private school being run from marriage palace, action sought

Teams of Haryana chief minister’s flying squad and education department, during a joint raid on Friday, found that a private school was running without proper registration. The school was being operated from a marriage palace without registration, in violation of norms. (Stock image)

Deputy superintendent of police (DSP) Ravinder Singh of CM’s flying squad said that the school has 208 students from nursery to Class 4, and 172 children were present when they conducted the raids.

“When we sought the school registration documents from the owner, he failed to produce it. A detailed report has been sent to the education department for action against the school owner,” he added.