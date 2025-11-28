Raids conducted across Kashmir as police crack down on Jamaat-e-Islami

Jammu and Kashmir Police on Thursday conducted multiple raids across all the major districts of Kashmir on residences and businesses related to Jamat-e-Islami( JeI) or its linked organisations. Police with CRPF personnel carry out a search at the residence of a person linked to banned Jamaat-e-Islami, in Pulwama,on Thursday. (PTI)

Officials said the raids targeted residential premises and other locations linked to JeI members and their associates as part of the ongoing efforts to dismantle the terror ecosystem and its support structures, officials said.

A police spokesperson said that the searches were conducted in Srinagar and Budgam in central Kashmir, Pulwama, Kulgam, Shopian and Anantnag in south Kashmir and Kupwara in north Kashmir. “In the backdrop of the recent spur in terrorist activities and with the objective to curb the tendency of radicalisation among youth, police in Pulwama conducted searches at various locations linked with JEI across the district. The searches were carried out early in the morning by Pulwama police accompanied by the executive magistrate and other witnesses,” the spokesperson said.

During the searches, the teams inspected multiple premises associated with JEI-linked individuals; however, no incriminating material was seized from any of the locations.

The Centre had in 2019 imposed a five-year ban on the Jamaat-e-Islami, Jammu and Kashmir, citing the outfit’s ties with militant groups. The ban was extended in 2024. After the ban dozens of properties linked to Jamaat-e-Islami across the UT have been attached.

In Kulgam, the searches were conducted under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) during which a large “quantity of electronic gadgets, literature and documents suspected to have relevance to ongoing investigations have been recovered”. “All recovered materials have been seized on the spot and taken into custody for detailed scrutiny,” the spokesperson said.

Multiple searches were also carried out in Chadoora, Soibugh and Beerwah areas in Budgam. In Handwara area of Kupwara, police conducted the raids at Jamia Islamia Institute, Waripora and seized electronic devices.

“Electronic devices recovered during the operation have been seized and are being thoroughly examined to ascertain their usage and to verify any suspected affiliations, including possible links with banned organisations such as Jamaat-e-Islami (JEI). The investigation is ongoing,” the police spokesperson said.

In Awantipora Pulwama, the searches were conducted at the houses and premises of JeI members and their associates as part of ongoing efforts to “dismantle the terror ecosystem and its support structures.”

“During the operation, incriminating material and digital devices were recovered, while several JeI members were questioned and bound down under law,” the spokesperson said.

In Shopian as well, the large-scale operation formed part of the “continuing preventive measures aimed at identifying and neutralising networks attempting to covertly revive the activities of proscribed organisations.”

“ All individuals with any past or present affiliation to the banned group were brought under the ambit of the searches.

During the raids, police recovered electronic gadgets along with various documents and other incriminating materials suspected to have relevance to the organisation’s clandestine activities. These items have been seized for detailed forensic and technical examination,” the spokesperson said.