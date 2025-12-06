Rail roko stir: 16 trains delayed as farmers block tracks across Punjab

As many as 16 trains were delayed across the Ferozepur division on Friday after a statewide ‘rail roko’ protest by farmers’ unions, forcing the authorities to activate emergency traffic management protocols. Several farmers and their leaders were detained and released later by police at many places across Punjab before they could squat on the rail tracks. Farmers block railway tracks as part of their state-wide 'rail roko' protest at Meharbanpur village in Amritsar on Friday. (Sameer Sehgal/HT)

The farmers are opposing the Centre’s draft Electricity (Amendment) Bill, 2025, removal of prepaid meters, reinstatement of old meters, and forcible sale of public properties by the Bhagwant Mann-led AAP government in the state.

Farmers’ outfits, including Kisan Mazdoor Morcha, had announced a statewide two-hour ‘Rail roko’ protest for Friday and called for a symbolic halt of train services from 1 pm to 3 pm at 26 locations in 19 of the 23 districts in the state.

The blockade of tracks caused widespread inconvenience to commuters. Officials of Ferozepur Division said that while train movements were significantly hit, no train in the division was cancelled or diverted.

“Trains were halted at various stations as a safety measure. The railways deployed teams to supply drinking water, essentials and assist stranded travellers. Despite the disruption, railway authorities maintained uninterrupted movement of essential freight, monitoring the network closely through the control system. Once the protest concluded, detained trains were released in a phased manner, ensuring safety protocols were followed,” an official statement added.

Various trains were delayed including the Amritsar–Bikaner, Lohian Khas–Ferozepur, Ferozepur Cantt–Jalandhar City, Dera Baba Nanak–Amritsar, Ferozepur Cantt–Rishikesh Express, Ferozepur Cantt–Ludhiana, Fazilka–Firozepur Cantt, Chheharta–Ludhiana, Ferozepur Cantt–Haridwar Express, Amritsar–Verka, Ferozepur Cantt–Intercity Express, Shant Punjab Express, Amritsar–Katra, Amritsar–Pathankot, Beas–Tarn Taran, and Ferozepur Cantt–Fazilka trains.

Normal operations gradually resumed after the agitation was lifted, bringing relief to passengers and easing pressure on the regional network, the statement added.

In Sangrur, over 150 farmers, associated with the Bharatiya Kisan Union (Ekta Azad), were taken into preventive custody by police from Bharur village on Friday afternoon. The farmers had earlier intended to sit on a dharna at Sunam railway station, but after 20 farmers of BKU Ekta Azad, including state president Jaswinder Singh Longowal, were taken into preventive custody early morning farmers moved towards Bharur village. Meanwhile, around 50 others were taken into preventive custody from Chhajli railway station. Superintendent of police (SP) Devinder Attri said that detained farmers were shifted to multiple locations to thwart the stir. DSP Sukhdev Singh said all the detained farmers have been released. Farmer leader Maggar Singh condemned the police action.

In Amritsar, Kisan Mazdoor Morcha (KMM) activists led the protests. KMM leader Sarwan Singh Pandher said despite the Punjab government’s efforts, farmers successfully blocked railway tracks at nearly 18 locations.

“Police attempted to halt the protest at several key points, including Deviedaspura–Meharbanpura crossing on the Delhi–Amritsar main line, Dhariwal railway station on the Amritsar–Jammu route, and the Parmanand crossing in Pathankot. Farmers were detained after blockades lasting around 30 minutes,” he said. He urged CM Bhagwant Mann to pass a resolution against the draft Electricity (Amendment) Bill, 2025, in the Punjab Vidhan Sabha.

Similar protests were reported in Tarn Taran (Mall Mohri and Gohalwar), Ferozepur (Basti Tankan Wali, Ferozepur Cantonment, Kohar Singh Wala, Guru Har Sahai, Mallan Wala, Talwandi Bhai, Makhu), Jalandhar (Shahkot), Kapurthala (Dadwindi), Moga (Ghall Kalan, Dagru), and Fazilka (Sher Muhammad crossing). In Lehra Muhabbat (Bathinda), farmers were detained after a one-hour blockade. In Jalandhar, police restricted the movement of protesters towards Jalandhar Cantt railway station and detained over 40 farmers.

The farmers were released in the evening. Manjit Singh Rai, senior KKM leader, said the electricity amendment bill aims at promoting privatisation, increasing power costs and stopping subsidies given to the farmers.

The protests had little impact on rail traffic at Ludhiana Junction. Station authorities said that most trains from the station are either in the morning or late evening. Only six trains run between 1-3 pm from the station. “Kolkata-Akal Takht Express, which usually reaches the station during this time, was stopped at Ambala. The rest of the trains ran around their normal time,” they added. (With inputs from PTI)