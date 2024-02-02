Rail roko stir: Simranjit Mann taken into ‘preventive custody’

Patiala : Hours before the rail roko protest in support of social media influencer YouTuber Bhana Sidhu, Sangrur member of Parliament (MP) Simranjit Singh Mann, was taken into “preventive custody” by the local police. Hours before the rail roko protest in support of social media influencer YouTuber Bhana Sidhu, Sangrur member of Parliament (MP) Simranjit Singh Mann, was taken into “preventive custody” by the local police.

Mann, who had given a call for the rail roko, in a video message said he was put under house arrest and termed the action undemocratic.

“I had to attend the budget session of Parliament today. I have already given a report to the Lok Sabha speaker about my house arrest,” the MP, who is also the chief of Shiromani Akali Dal (Amritsar), said.

The police, however, said that Mann was “interrupted” under Section 149 of the CrPC (role of police in preventing cognisable offences).

Fatehgarh Sahib senior superintendent of police (SSP) Ravjot Kaur said: “Simranjit Singh Mann was not put under house arrest or detained but only interrupted under Section 149 of the CrPC because he had given a call for rail roko.”

Bhana Sidhu was arrested by Mohali police on Monday for allegedly seeking extortion, threatening and abusing the owner of an immigration firm. He was sent to 14-day judicial custody on Wednesday.

The “rail roko” protest failed to take off as the police detaining several protesters. Besides, the police had barricaded all roads leading to the protest site in Dhuri.

Upset over his detention, Mann said he would also file a complaint with the Union home minister. “We had already informed ADGP (law and order) Arpit Shukla that we would hold a peaceful protest. We will now hold a meeting with senior party leaders to decide the next course of action,” Mann said.

The opposition leaders slammed the state government for action against Mann. Congress’ Bholath MLA Sukhpal Khaira said that it was a murder of democracy and democratic rights enshrined in the Constitution. SAD leader Bikram Singh Majithia took on X and said: “The house arrest of Sangrur MP, besides being an unlawful act, unmasks the vindictive stance of the BhagwantMann-led AAP govt targeting the opposition leaders.”