Railways shifts 3 train halts from Ludhiana to Dhandari Kalan

In response to operational requirements, the railway authorities have altered the stoppages of three trains from Ludhiana to Dhandari Kalan. In a bid to provide relief to passengers, the railway authorities have decided to temporarily restrict sale of platform tickets until June 4. (HT File Photo)

Train number 22424, originating from Amritsar and destined for Gorakhpur, will halt at Dhandari Kalan at 3.05 pm to 3.15 pm. The change will be effective from April 28 to July 14.

Train number 14604, originating from Amritsar and heading to Saharsa, will stop at Dhandari Kalan from 3.45 pm :to 3.53 pm. The change will be implemented from May 1 to July 10.

Train number 15532 from Amritsar to Saharsa will now have a Dhandari Kalan stop from 8.35 pm to 8.45 pm. The change will take effect from April 29 and stay in place until July 15.

Ludhiana railway station temporarily restricts sale of platform tickets

The under-renovation Ludhiana railway station has been seeing increase in footfall during summer. In a bid to provide relief to passengers, the railway authorities have decided to temporarily restrict sale of platform tickets until June 4.

The office of senior divisional commercial manager, Ferozepur, released an official statement on Friday regarding the decision.

Authorities have requested passengers to undertake their journeys with minimal luggage and have directed those assisting passengers to drop them off at the main entry points, refraining from accompanying them to the platforms. The step is aimed at preventing unnecessary crowding in the station premises.

Ferozepur senior divisional commercial manager (DCM) Paramdeep Singh Saini said that the decision to restrict platform ticket sales has been made to streamline and manage the anticipated surge in passenger footfall during the season.