Rain lashes Ludhiana, temperature dips by 7 notches

: Rain lashed the city on Thursday, keeping the weather conditions pleasant, with the maximum temperature plunging seven degrees than the normal and settling at 32.8 degrees Celsius.

Ludhiana has been experiencing soaring temperature for the past few days with the maximum hovering at around 40 degrees Celsius. (Gurpreet Singh/HT)

The city has been experiencing soaring temperature for the past few days with the maximum hovering at around 40 degrees Celsius.

The city recorded a maximum temperature of 38.5 degrees Celsius on Wednesday and 40 degrees Celsius on Tuesday.

According to the meteorological department, the city will continue to receive rainfall till Friday.

However, the minimum temperature in the city on Thursday was recorded 20.8 degrees Celsius, which is two degrees less than the normal.

After a cloudy day on Thursday, the city became overcast with dark clouds at around 3 pm after which it started raining with cool and strong winds bringing the mercury down again.

The sky mostly remained overcast for the remaining night.

Manmohan , director at IMD Chandigarh while divulging forecast details said, “The city will continue to witness drizzle, clouds and strong winds till April 21 and thereafter, temperature will steadily rise till April 27 but there will be no heat wave like conditions in the coming week.”

“An induced cyclonic circulation lies over north Pakistan and adjoining Punjab in lower tropospheric levels. Light to moderate rain is likely at few places on April 20; at isolated places on April 21 & 22 and weather is likely to be dry thereafter in the state,” the met department said.

“No major change in maximum temperatures during next 4 to 5 days,” the department said.