Rain damages imported dry fruit stored at Attari check post

Incessant rain for the past two days has damaged dry fruit stored at the godown of the integrated check post (ICP), Attari, which facilitates India’s cross-border trade with Afghanistan and Pakistan.

While the ICP management claimed it to be a “minor damage”, traders have alleged losses worth ₹40 crore. Accusing the Land Port Authority of India (LPAI), which manages the ICP’s affairs, of paying “no attention” towards stored goods during rains, traders have demanded compensation from the central government and action against the officials concerned.

Despite the Taliban’s takeover in Afghanistan, around three dozen trucks have been importing dry fruit, including dry dates, fig, walnuts, pistachio and raisin, throught the ICP daily. The demand in India is at peak nowadays due to the festival season ahead.

“Goods brought by around 50 trucks were stored at the ICP’s godown. These goods were damaged by rainwater leaking through the broken roof. We have suffered a loss of nearly ₹40 crore because of the negligence of ICP authorities,” said Anil Mehra, president, Federation of Karyana and Dry Fruit Association, adding that they have been facing the same problem every monsoon.

According to traders, each truck contains dry fruit worth ₹70-80 lakh. They pay ₹4 per one tonne as storage charges on the first day, which increases to ₹10 on the second day, and to ₹50-150 thereon.

“Despite paying a heavy fee to the LPAI, we have no assurance of safety of our imported goods. Sometimes, customs officials give clearance for loading the goods from the godown after one day, and sometimes the process takes three to five days,” said Mehra.

Sources said after the Taliban’s takeover in Afghanistan, the customs department has increased vigil at the border, and every truck importing goods from the war-hit country is being examined thoroughly.

Another Amritsar-based trader, who didn’t wish to be named, said: “Our trade with Afghanistan has been running on mutual trust. As banks in Afghanistan have been closed due to the Taliban takeover, we are getting dry fruit from our counterparts in the crisis-hit country on credit basis. We are already worried that trade with Afghanistan could be stopped anytime. The ICP authorities should also consider gravity of the situation.”

ICP manager Sukhdev Singh said: “We are installing solar panels on the godown roof. Due to the ongoing work, some water had leaked through the roof two days ago. However, the situation is under control and there was only a minor damage to the stored goods.”

The ICP is only witnessing import from Afghanistan for the past two years. Pakistan had stopped all trade relations through the transit route with India after New Delhi’s action to abrogate Article 370. Pakistan is not even allowing India to export goods to Afghanistan through the route.