Rain, hailstorm hits Kashmir, wet spell ahead
The India Meteorological Department has predicted a wet spell ahead, including light snowfall in the higher reaches, over the next 48 hours, say officials
Torrential rains and hailstorms hit many parts of Kashmir, damaging crops and affecting power lines on Thursday. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted a wet spell ahead, including light snowfall in the higher reaches, over the next 48 hours, officials said.
The weather turned cloudy in the evening, with high-velocity winds and high-speed rain experienced in many parts, including the capital, Srinagar.
The winds damaged the rooftops of many houses. In Srinagar’s Press Enclave, a chinar tree fell on a parked car, severely damaging the vehicle. In Dal Lake, many shikara rowers had a hard time saving their boats from capsizing. “Many shikaras lost their roofs, and many trees were also damaged around the lake,” said Meraj Ahmad, a shikara owner.
Central and north Kashmir, including Bandipora district, were hit by a hailstorm that affected crops and fruit trees. Bandipora MLA Nizamuddin Bhat, in a post on X, called for government’s support for those who lost their crops and fruits.
The J&K meteorological centre in Srinagar said rainfall, with light snow over higher reaches, is possible at scattered places till October 10. “There is a possibility of a brief spell of light rain at a few places towards the evening of October 9, and on October 11-13. From October 14-15, light rain, with light snow over higher reaches, with thunder and gusty winds at many places is possible,” it added.
Independent weather spotter Faizan Arif said a massive hailstorm also affected Ganderbal district. “Thundershowers are likely across many parts of Kashmir and a few areas of Jammu during the next 10 hours. Gusty winds and hailstorms are also possible at a few places,” he stated.