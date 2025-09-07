Rain hampers repair on Bathinda-Chandigarh highway: NHAI

A damaged section of the Bathinda-Chandigarh National Highway near the Sangrur bypass remains closed nearly two weeks after a truck-trailer overturned due to a road cave-in, leading to traffic diversions. Authorities have also sought expert advice from IIT Ropar to assess the damage and suggest corrective measures. (HT)

Deputy manager of the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI), Rakesh, said the stretch was closed about 15 days ago following the incident. “Vehicles are currently being diverted via a service road without major disruptions. However, we are unable to carry out repairs due to ongoing heavy rains,” he added.

Sub-divisional magistrate Charanjot Singh Walia confirmed the diversion.

Authorities have also sought expert advice from IIT Ropar to assess the damage and suggest corrective measures.