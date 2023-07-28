Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Rain lashes parts of Kashmir, MeT predicts more in coming days

Rain lashes parts of Kashmir, MeT predicts more in coming days

ByHT Correspondent, Srinagar
Jul 28, 2023 11:37 PM IST

The MeT said that there was a possibility of light to moderate thunderstorms at many places with isolated heavy rainfall over Jammu region, especially during late night on Friday and early morning period on Saturday

Rain lashed parts of Kashmir on Friday with meteorological department predicting more possibility of showers in coming days.

Following light early morning showers, the weather was generally overcast and cloudy.

Flash floods hit a stream in central Kashmir’s Budgam washing away a car. “There was no major damage,” officials said.

The MeT said that there was a possibility of light to moderate thunderstorms at many places with isolated heavy rainfall over Jammu region, especially during late night on Friday and early morning period on Saturday.

“From July 29 to 31, there is a possibility of partly to generally cloudy weather with thundershowers at few places,” the MeT said in an update.

It said that from August 1 to 3, chances of partly cloudy weather are there with possibility of thundershowers at one or two places. The MeT cautioned of flash floods and urged people to remain away from streams and rivers.

“There is risk of flash flood, mudslides and landslides…People are advised to remain cautious and stay away from streams, rivers and other vulnerable spots during the above period,” it said.

