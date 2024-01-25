Rain, snowfall likely in J&K today: MeT

The night temperatures witnessed improvement across Kashmir valley on Thursday. India Meteorological Department’s (IMD) Srinagar centre said that the approaching Western Disturbance was expected to bring light rains in the plains and snowfall over higher reaches from Friday. MeT Srinagar director Mukhtar Ahmad said that the weather was expected to take a turn with light snow at isolated places in higher reaches from Thursday night after around two months of dry weather conditions (HT File)

The MeT update said that the minimum temperature in summer capital Srinagar on the intervening night of Wednesday and Thursday was recorded at minus 3.6 degrees Celsius, up from minus 5.3 degrees Celsius a night earlier.

The southern Pahalgam tourist resort was the coldest in Valley at minus 6.3 degrees Celsius and Konibal recorded a low of minus 5.5 degrees Celsius. The ski resort of Gulmarg in the north recorded a minimum temperature of minus 4.5 degrees Celsius.

The meteorological update said that the gateway to Kashmir in the south, Qazigund recorded a minimum of minus 4.2 degrees Celsius and the southern Kokernag observed a low of minus 1.6 degrees Celsius. In north Kashmir, Kupwara recorded a low of minus 3.7 degrees Celsius, up from minus 5.3 degrees Celsius a night earlier.

MeT Srinagar director Mukhtar Ahmad said that the weather was expected to take a turn with light snow at isolated places in higher reaches from Thursday night after around two months of dry weather conditions.

He said that on Friday, the weather will be generally cloudy with light rain over plains and light snow at isolated higher reaches in the morning.

“On January 28 and 29, generally cloudy weather with possibility of light to moderate rain and snowfall was expected at multiple places,” he said.

He added there was possibility of light to moderate rain and snowfall at many places from January 30 to February 2.

December and January have seen deficit precipitation in J&K, with most of the plains and lower mountainous areas without any major snowfall, causing contrasting temperatures, forest fires and foggy weather.

The MeT has issued a travel advisory owing to the coming wet days.

“The system may lead to temporary closure of roads of higher reaches and important passes like Sinthan pass, Mughal Road, Sadhna and Razdan pass, Zojila etc. particularly between January 28 and 31. Travellers are advised to plan accordingly,” Ahmad said.