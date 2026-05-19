Rainfall likely in higher reaches till May 24

The India Meteorological Department (IMD), Shimla, has predicted showers in the higher reaches of Himachal Pradesh from May 19 to 24. The weather office has, however, forecast dry weather in the plain areas of the state during this period, except on May 22, when rainfall is likely across Himachal. The IMD has also issued a yellow alert for thunderstorms, lightning and gusty winds (30–40 kmph) in Chamba, Kangra and Kullu districts on May 21 and 22. Tourists enjoying rafting at Beas river in Manali. (Aqil Khan/HT)

During the last 24 hours, dry weather prevailed across the state, with no significant change in minimum temperatures. However, there was an appreciable rise in maximum temperatures on Monday. The average maximum temperatures remained above normal across the state.

Una was the hottest place in the state, recording a maximum temperature of 39.7° Celsius. It was followed by Kangra at 38.3°C and Sundernagar at 38.1°C.

Shimla recorded a maximum temperature of 28.6°C, which was 3.6°C above normal, while Dharamshala recorded a maximum temperature of 35°C, 3.8°C above normal.

Several other stations in the state, including Manali, Mandi, Bhuntar, Kalpa and Keylong, also recorded above-normal temperatures on Monday.

According to the IMD, maximum temperatures are likely to rise gradually by 2–4°C over many parts of the state during the next three to four days. Similarly, minimum temperatures are also expected to increase by 2–3°C over many parts of the state during this period.