Rainfall likely in Himachal till May 4: IMD

The India Meteorological Department’s (IMD) Shimla office has predicted light to moderate precipitation over some parts of mid hills and plains and at isolated places over high-hill areas from May 1 to 3. IMD has also issued a yellow alert of thunderstorms accompanied with lightning and gusty wind (40-50 kmph) at isolated places in various districts of Himachal from May 1 to 4. (HT File)

Light to moderate precipitation is also likely over many parts of mid-hills and plains and at some parts over high-hill areas on May 4. The maximum temperatures may also witness a fall of 3-5 degrees Celsius over many parts of the state during the next few days.

IMD has also issued a yellow alert of thunderstorms accompanied with lightning and gusty wind (40-50 kmph) at isolated places in various districts of the state from May 1 to 4.

During the last 24 hours, light rain was observed at isolated places and the maximum temperatures observed a fall by 2-4 degrees during this period in plain areas of the state. However, no large change was observed in the maximum temperature in high-hills and mid-hills.

According to IMD, a heatwave was observed at Una and Bhuntar in Kullu district. The highest maximum temperature on Wednesday was recorded in Una at 38.6 degrees Celsius, followed by Sundernagar at 34.3 degrees Celsius, Bilaspur 34.2 degrees Celsius, Kangra 33.9 degrees Celsius, Bhuntar 33.3 degrees Celsius and Mandi 33 degrees Celsius.