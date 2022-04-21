Raj Kumar Singh is new Chandigarh IGP
Raj Kumar Singh, a 2004-batch IPS officer, has been appointed as the Chandigarh inspector general of police (IGP).
He has replaced Omvir Singh, also a 2004-batch IPS officer, who has been transferred to Goa, as per an order issued by the Union ministry of home affairs on Wednesday. Before his move to Chandigarh, Raj Kumar Singh held the charge of joint commissioner of police, legal division, Delhi Police.
Migrant couple, five kids burnt alive in Ludhiana shanty fire
Seven members of a migrant family from Bihar were charred to death after a fire broke out in their shanty at Makkar colony here on Wednesday. The deceased include five children, with the youngest being a two-year-old boy. The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained. The couple's eldest son Rajesh, 17, had a providential escape as he was sleeping in a nearby shanty with his friend Ajit.
Four Night Food Streets to come up at Panchkula
Taking a cue from the success of Night Food Streets in many cities, the Panchkula administration has decided to set up similar food courts at four places in the city at a cost of around ₹45 lakh each. Haryana Vidhan Sabha speaker Gian Chand Gupta stated this after inaugurating and laying the foundation stone of development works worth about ₹4.35 crore. The locations for the four Night Food Streets are being worked out.
Religious leaders in Uttar Pradesh welcome Yogi directive on loudspeakers
Reacting to chief minister Yogi Adityanath's appeal, some districts, including Mathura and Kanpur, saw voluntary steps to either let loudspeakers remain silent or remove them from temples. Clerics in Lucknow were perhaps the first to take the initiative after Mathura, where loudspeakers atop Bhagwat Bhavan at Sri Krishna Janmabhoomi, remained silent on Wednesday. Shia clerics, too, supported the order and issued directives to limit the sound of loudspeakers at mosques.
Two booked for snatching mobile phone in Chandigarh
Police are on the lookout for two unidentified men who snatched the mobile phone of a Hallomajra resident on April 14. More stories from the region: Upgrade engg branches to depts, UIET teachers urge V-C CHANDIGARH The teachers of Panjab University's University Institute of Engineering and Technology met V-C Raj Kumar on Wednesday and submitted a representation demanding that individual branches of the institute be upgraded to independent departments.
Two juveniles held for stabbing 19-year-old in Chandigarh’s Manimajra
Police have apprehended two juveniles for stabbing a 19-year-old youth at New Darshani Bagh in Manimajra on Tuesday evening. The victim, Munish, a resident of Subhash Nagar, Manimajra, told the police that on Tuesday evening he got a call from his cousin that he had a fight with two boys at a park in New Darshani Bagh. Police were called and Munish was taken to PGIMER, where doctors discharged him on Wednesday.
