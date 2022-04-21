Raj Kumar Singh is new Chandigarh IGP

Migrant couple, five kids burnt alive in Ludhiana shanty fire

Seven members of a migrant family from Bihar were charred to death after a fire broke out in their shanty at Makkar colony here on Wednesday. The deceased include five children, with the youngest being a two-year-old boy. The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained. The couple's eldest son Rajesh, 17, had a providential escape as he was sleeping in a nearby shanty with his friend Ajit.