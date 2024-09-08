Rajesh Jogpal is Kurukshetra DC

The Haryana government on Saturday appointed Cooperative Societies’ registrar Rajesh Jogpal as the new Kurukshetra deputy commissioner. The Haryana government on Saturday appointed Cooperative Societies’ registrar Rajesh Jogpal as the new Kurukshetra deputy commissioner. (HT File)

A 2010-batch officer, Jogpal will replace Sonu Bhatt, additional deputy commissioner (ADC), Kurukshetra, who was given additional charge in the place of Sushil Sarwan on Friday.

Sarwan was shifted following a representation by a local Congress leader to the Election Commission of India (ECI), who submitted that his mother Santosh Sarwan is the BJP candidate from Mullana seat in the neighbouring Ambala district.