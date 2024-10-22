Rajesh Khullar appointed Haryana CM’s chief principal secretary

The Haryana government has appointed former IAS officer Rajesh Khullar as chief principal secretary to the chief minister with effect from October 17. The Haryana government has appointed former IAS officer Rajesh Khullar as chief principal secretary to the chief minister with effect from October 17. (HT file photo)

Earlier, the state government had on October 18 night put Khullar’s appointment orders as the chief principal secretary to the chief minister (CPSCM) in the rank of a cabinet minister in abeyance till further orders.

Sources said that that the members of the newly sworn in council of ministers had expressed reservations at the chief minister’s most senior aide being accorded with the rank and status of a cabinet minister.

Khullar, a former chief principal secretary to then chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar, was given the rank and status of a cabinet minister by the newly elected Nayab Saini government on October 17. His term was to be co-terminus with the term of the chief minister.

According to the orders issued by the state government on October 21, Khullar’s appointment will be co-terminus with the term of the chief minister or until further orders, whichever is earlier. There is no mention of him being accorded the rank and status of a cabinet minister in the new orders.

“The rest of the terms and conditions of his appointment will be issued separately. This is issued in substitution of earlier orders dated October 18,” read the orders.