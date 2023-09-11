Rajindra hospital doctors successfully perform rare procedure on septuagenarian

Government Rajindra Hospital treated a 76-year-old patient using a new technique of coronary shockwave lithotripsy. It is for the first time when this technique has been used to treat patients in the district, said hospital officials. Government Rajindra Hospital in Patiala. (HT file)

Dr Saurabh Sharma, assistant professor and in-charge of department of cardiology, said the patient had 99% blockage, which was severely calcified on angiogram. They performed rotablation, where a diamond coated burr is used to break the calcium and shockwave lithotripsy is used to break deep-seated calcium in artery and finally stents are put to open the artery.

Divulging details Dr Saurabh said the technique would be extremely useful for those suffering from advanced form of coronary artery disease, having chest pain in which blockages become very hard due to calcium. This happens in 15 to 20% of the patients undergoing stenting, especially who are old, diabetic, having chronic kidney disease or who had undergone bypass surgery. In shockwave lithotripsy, a balloon with ultrasound emitters is inserted in the artery and pulses are delivered which break the calcium. This is extremely useful for deep-seated calcium in arteries.”

Dr HS Reikhi, medical superintendent, said intravascular lithotripsy has been carried out for the first time in Patiala region, including private multispeciality corporate hospitals.

