Rajindra hospital initiates probe, to float new tenders

The Government Rajindra Hospital, Patiala, has initiated an official inquiry into the alleged anomaly in the procurement of medical implants under the Centre’s flagship scheme Ayushman Bharat Sehat Bima Yojana. The Government Rajindra Hospital in Patiala, Punjab. (HT File)

The hospital authorities have formed a three-member expert committee to probe why medical implants were being purchased at “inflated” rates. The action comes on a report published in Hindustan Times on August 22, “No uniform tendering process costing state exchequer dear”, which highlighted how the Rajindra hospital was purchasing total knee replacement implants at ₹57,750, whereas Government Mata Kaushalya Hospital procured the same from the same vendor for ₹44,100, a price difference of ₹13,650.

The authorities have also started the process of floating fresh tenders for the procurement of total knee replacement implants.

The disparity in the amount, a health official pleading anonymity said, was due to hospitals floating individual tenders.

As there is no uniform contract policy in place for all the government hospitals in the state, the cost of medical implants varies widely across different institutions. Sans standardisation, it is very likely that there might be potential nexus between government doctors and private vendors resulting in the supply of substandard implants and that too at inflated rates, said an official requesting anonymity.

A senior doctor at Rajindra hospital said private vendors often supply low-quality implants. “This is evident from the fact that some patients who underwent total knee replacement surgeries at Rajindra hospital have reported infections and other complications within a year of operation even as these implants have a lifespan of nearly 20 years,” the doctor said.

Rajindra hospital medical superintendent Dr Girish Sahni confirmed that an inquiry has been marked. “We have already initiated an inquiry into the matter and have instructed the three-member committee to submit report at the earliest. Based on the committee’s findings, appropriate action will be taken,” he said.

The hospital has also started the process of floating fresh tenders for the procurement of total knee replacement implants, Dr Sahni added.