Rajnath holds security review meet, visits border areas of Rajouri

: Defence minister Rajnath Singh on Wednesday reviewed prevailing security scenario at a joint security review meet here in the aftermath of terror ambush at Surankote on Thursday that left four soldiers dead and three injured and Friday’s custodial deaths of three civilians in an army camp. Defence Minister Rajnath Singh interacts with the Army troops during his visit to the border areas of Jammu and Kashmir, on Wednesday. Indian Army Chief General Manoj Pande is also seen. (ANI)

He also visited the border areas of Rajouri and stock of the security situation along the Line of Control (LoC).

“He carried out a first-hand assessment of the prevailing situation as well as the counter-terror operations in the area. The defence minister was accompanied by Army chief General Manoj Pande and General Officer Commanding-in-Chief, Northern Command Lt Gen Upendra Dwivedi,” said a defence spokesperson.

He was given a detailed brief on the prevalent security situation, counter-infiltration grid and operational preparedness.

“The aspects associated with the operating challenges were discussed by defence minister with the commanders on the ground. He called for professional conduct and due diligence while carrying out operations,” said the spokesperson.

Rajnath described the recent incidents in the sector as unfortunate and asked all ranks to undertake operations based on hard intelligence, in accordance with established procedures aided by niche technology. He urged all Commanders to have zero tolerance for violations of the well-established SOPs.

The Defence minister also met the families of the deceased persons, residents of village Topa Peer of Bufliaz in Poonch district. He assured expeditious investigation into the incident culminating in deliverance of justice.

“He expressed satisfaction for the high-level of synergy between the security forces, civil administration, J&K Police, central armed police forces and other security agencies in projecting a clear message of resoluteness towards improving of the security environment, that is conducive to fostering a new era of development in the union territory,” said the spokesperson.

He also complimented the local people for their steadfastness and contribution towards joining the mainstream efforts undertaken by the Centre.

Preceding the visit of the defence minister, General Pande visited the area on Monday and exhorted all ranks of the Army to conduct operations in the most professional manner while remaining resolute and steadfast against all challenges.

He had also underscored the commitment of the Army to respecting human rights and zero tolerance for violations in any form.