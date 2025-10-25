Rajoana urges Akal Takht to take up mercy petition with Centre on priority

Death-row convict Balwant Singh Rajoana, convicted in the assassination of former Punjab chief minister Beant Singh, on Friday appealed to the Akal Takht to push the Union government for a swift decision on his pending mercy petition.

Speaking to the media while heading to the Government Dental College, Patiala, Rajoana appealed to Akal Takht jathedar Giani Raghbir Singh Gargaj not to delay the matter any longer. “I have already spent nearly 30 years in prison, including 18 years on death row. My mercy petition has been pending for over 14 years. Even the Supreme Court has been urging the government for more than five years to decide the matter. I do not want any further delay — the case should be decided,” he said.

Rajoana, a former Punjab Police constable, was convicted for his role in the suicide bombing that killed Beant Singh on August 31, 1995, carried out by Dilawar Singh Babbar. His execution was repeatedly stayed due to legal and procedural challenges, including the pending mercy petition.

Recently, the Supreme Court expressed displeasure over the prolonged delay in the case. The Union government, in its response, argued that the mercy petition was filed by others and not by Rajoana himself, which led to the delay.

Rajoana also criticised the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) for failing to pursue the matter actively. “Yes, the SGPC has failed. It is a grave injustice that the authorities have not decided my case even after nearly two decades of conviction,” he said.