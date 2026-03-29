Rajya Sabha member Ashok Kumar Mittal calls for tech-driven road safety measures

Rajya Sabha member Ashok Kumar Mittal, while highlighting vehicle thefts and nearly 5,00,000 road mishaps that cause around 2,00,000 deaths annually in the country, has called for using technology to overcome challenges. For mishap deaths, Rajya Sabha member Ashok Kumar Mittal blamed speeding, wrong-side driving, alcohol consumption, mobile phone usage, road rage, poor road design and pending road works. (Sourced)

While raising the issue in the Rajya Sabha, the founder chancellor of Lovely Professional University suggested making GPS mandatory in vehicles above 50cc. It should be fitted at the manufacturing stage and made tamper-proof so that stolen vehicles can be tracked and crimes prevented, he said. He also proposed that every vehicle should have a dash camera recording both inside and outside the vehicle with at least 15 days of storage.

He further suggested creation of an integrated surveillance system across cities and villages, with CCTV cameras installed at regular intervals on roads and highways, along with an AI-enabled integrated platform to bring together data from GPS, CCTV and other systems for monitoring and response.

For mishap deaths, he blamed speeding, wrong-side driving, alcohol consumption, mobile phone usage, road rage, poor road design and pending road works.