Rajya Sabha member Satnam Sandhu seeks flood resilience plan for Punjab

Rajya Sabha member Satnam Singh Sandhu on Monday urged the Centre to formulate a ‘Comprehensive Punjab Flood Resilience & Water Security Plan’ to mitigate flood risks, minimise loss of life and property and strengthen the water management systems. Rajya Sabha member Satnam Singh Sandhu raised the demand during the Question Hour of the ongoing Budget Session of Parliament while highlighting the issue of recurring floods in Punjab. He urged the Centre to take decisive action to prevent devastation. (HT File)

He asked for construction of flood-control dams and small retention reservoirs and strengthening of embankments through concrete lining or heavy sheet protection.

Sandhu raised the demand during the Question Hour of the ongoing Budget Session of Parliament while highlighting the issue of recurring floods in Punjab. He urged the Centre to take decisive action to prevent devastation.

Highlighting the gravity of the situation, Sandhu informed the House that experts have described last year’s floods as the worst witnessed in the last 40 years.

Speaking during the Zero Hour, he added, “In 2023 and 2025 alone, more than 80 people lost their lives, over 3 lakh livestock died and lakhs of acres of agricultural land were destroyed across the state.”

Six months have already passed since the last floods and only four months remain before the next flood season. Despite such a tragedy there has been no action and accountability was not fixed and no action was taken against those responsible for the damage done, he further said.