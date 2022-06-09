Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Rajya Sabha poll turning out to be tug of war between Khattar, Hooda
chandigarh news

Rajya Sabha poll turning out to be tug of war between Khattar, Hooda

Polling tomorrow: BJP-JJP-backed independent nominee Kartikeya Sharma cannot win unless there is horse trading
Election to the Upper House seats has also become a high-stakes battle for Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar and leader of Opposition Bhupinder Singh Hooda. (HT File)
Election to the Upper House seats has also become a high-stakes battle for Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar and leader of Opposition Bhupinder Singh Hooda. (HT File)
Published on Jun 09, 2022 12:36 AM IST
Copy Link
ByHitender Rao, Chandigarh

The June 10 Rajya Sabha election for two seats from Haryana seems to be turning into a tug of war between the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the principal Opposition group in the assembly, the Congress.

Election to the Upper House seats has also become a high-stakes battle for Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar and leader of Opposition Bhupinder Singh Hooda.

Three candidates – BJP’s Krishan Lal Panwar, Congress nominee Ajay Maken and BJP-JJP-backed independent candidate Kartikeya Sharma – are in fray for the two Upper House seats from Haryana.

Kartikeya is the son of former Congress minister Venod Sharma and son-in-law of Congress leader Kuldeep Sharma.

While Panwar will easily sail through, the BJP-JJP combine are trying to upset the applecart of Congress candidate Ajay Maken, who on paper looks set to wrest the second seat.

The Congress, which herded its 28 MLAs to a lake resort in Chhattisgarh a week back to insulate them from being approached by the BJP-JJP-backed independent candidate Kartikeya Sharma, is also learnt to be in touch with a couple of independent MLAs as well as some disgruntled JJP legislators.

To ensure that its allies including the independent MLAs supporting it are on the same page, the BJP on Wednesday convened a gathering of alliance MLAs at a luxury resort on the outskirts of Chandigarh.

Ideal poll arithmetic would mean win for BJP, Congress

As per the mathematical formula for the Rajya Sabha polls, 31 votes are required to win the first of the two seats. Since the BJP has 40 MLAs, its candidate Krishan Lal Panwar will win hands down.

Congress candidate Ajay Maken should also win comfortably if all 31 party MLAs (or even 30 MLAs since stance of Kuldeep Bishnoi is not clear) vote for him on Friday.

‘Kartikeya cannot win unless there is horse trading’

The BJP-JJP coalition will have 19 second preference votes and expects at least six independents and lone HLP MLA Gopal Kanda to vote for independent candidate Kartikeya Sharma.

However, Sharma cannot win unless a few Congress MLAs switch sides or their votes are declared invalid. It is also not clear which way independent MLA Balraj Kundu and lone INLD MLA Abhay Singh Chautala would vote. Both or one of the two may ultimately abstain.

“Why did Kartikeya enter the contest and why did the BJP-JJP back him if he did not have the numbers? He cannot win unless there is horse trading. If the BJP is not able to do manoeuvring to ensure his win, it will be embarrassing for the BJP,” said an MLA, indicating horse trading in the polls.

On the other hand, the Congress is taking counter measures and is learnt to be in touch with at least two Independent MLAs as well some disgruntled JJP legislators. “Kartikeya may end up actually getting a lot less number of votes than he is expecting if the Independents or JJP MLAs cross vote,” said a Congress leader on the possible outcome.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close Story
QUICKREADS
VIEW ALL

Less time to read?

Try Quickreads

  • Suspended BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma.

    Nupur Sharma summoned on June 22 by Maharashtra Police over remarks on Prophet 

    The Maharashtra Police on Tuesday summoned suspended BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma on June 22 for allegedly making derogatory remarks against Prophet Mohammed recently that drew condemnation from several Islamic nations and opposition parties.

  • The shadow shrunk even as the sun blazed and youngsters shouted in excitement when the moment arrived. (Samir Jana/HT Photo) (File photo)

    Kolkata witnesses zero shadow moment

    Explaining the phenomenon, astrophysicist Debiprosad Duari said, “People and any object, all around the world, staying between the Tropic of Cancer and Tropic of Capricorn lose their shadows, though momentarily, twice a year. These two moments are called zero shadow moments. " This happens when the sun is exactly overhead.

  • Playback singer KK was 53 years old at the time of his death.

    ‘Happens at rallies too’: TMC MP amid crowd mismanagement claims at KK's concert

    Bengali actor-turned TMC MP Dev's statement comes after Kolkata Police chief Vineet Goyal said on Friday that there was no situation at KK's concert where attendees were short of space. He, however, added that police are introducing measures to prevent overcrowding and to provide emergency medical aid if there is any need for the same. Goyal also said that at no point was KK mobbed, with a police arrangement under an assistant commissioner in place long begore the singer's arrival at Nazrul Mancha.

  • Former Karnataka chief minister and JD (S) leader HD Kumaraswamy. (AP)

    Unnecessary controversy, says ex-CM as Bommai govt dissolves textbook panel

    In an order issued on Friday, the Karnataka government said it has an open mind regarding revision of objectionable elements in text books and that a decision has been made to appropriately revise the issues related to 12th century reformer Basvaranna.

  • The accused sexually assaulted and killed the nine-year-old minor 11 months after coming out of jail for another assault case. (REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE)

    Mumbai: Man gets death penalty for sexually assaulting and killing minor in 2019

    While delivering the verdict, the special POCSO court said that the accused could not be allowed to stay in society because, once released, he may repeat the same offence. The court also refused to grant the accused leniency, declaring out that such a man who abused minor girls one after another did not deserve the same.

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign in to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts
and recommendations
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, June 09, 2022
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out