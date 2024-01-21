Ram Temple consecration: Police beef up security outside religious places in Ludhiana

On the eve of the consecration of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya, the city police on Sunday enhanced security outside religious places in the city. Police personnel outside Shri Durga Mata Mandir near Jagraon bridge in Ludhiana. (HT)

With the aim to maintain law and order, police presence has noticeably increased around various religious establishments, particularly temples, as part of a comprehensive security arrangement.

Stay tuned for all the latest updates on Ram Mandir! Click here

Strategically positioned checkpoints have been set up at entry and exit points throughout the city to prevent any potential untoward incidents. Extensive security checks have also been conducted at key public spaces such as the railway station, Inter-State Bus Terminal (ISBT), malls, and markets. These measures aim to strengthen security and maintain peace during this significant event.

Rupinder Singh, deputy commissioner of police (Headquarters), stressed the importance of these security measures, stating that they are essential to maintain law and order situation in the city. He further emphasised that the security arrangements extend beyond just religious centres and include the installation of checkpoints at prominent locations.

As part of their surveillance strategy, the police will utilise CCTV cameras to monitor various areas and ensure a proactive response to any potential security threats.