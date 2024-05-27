Ramoowalia extends support to Cong Ludhiana candidate Warring

Former Union minister and Lok Bhalai Party (LBP) chief Balwant Singh Ramoowalia extended support to Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee (PPCC) chief and party’s nominee Amarinder Singh Raja Warring on Monday. Ramoowalia stated that he believes that Raja Warring will successfully raise issues of Punjab, including the issue of fraud travel agents and immigration frauds. He himself crusades against such travel agents. Balwant Singh Ramoowalia addressing the media in Ludhiana on Monday. (Gurpreet Singh/HT)

While addressing a press conference here on Monday, Ramoowalia stated that he had been watching Raja Warring closely for the past few years. He started from national politics and then came to state politics.

“I am sure if the INDIA bloc forms a government at the Centre, Raja Warring will be ‘sarwala’ (caretaker of the groom in Punjabi marriages). Though LBP supports all Congress candidates in Punjab, he will personally campaign for Warring in Ludhiana,” said Ramoowalia.

“We regret that no political party has taken the matter of immigration fraud seriously so far and not even the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC). Our youth has been duped and falling prey to human trafficking. Raja Warring has promised me that he will take up the matter of fraud travel agents,” he added.

Replying to a query over changing stance frequently, Ramoowalia said that he sticks to the issues. To resolve such issues, he said he sometimes takes help from various political parties.

Ramoowalia had established Lok Bhalai Party (LBP) in 1999 and had initiated a crusader against the NRI grooms duping local women on the pretext of marriage.

He had unsuccessfully contested assembly elections in 2012 from Mohali on Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) ticket. In 2015, he switched to Samajwadi Party and joined the Akhilesh Yadav government as cabinet minister. He was expelled by SAD from primary membership after it. He was again in the news after his daughter Amanjot Kaur Ramoowalia had joined the BJP in 2021. She is a member of the working committee of the BJP.