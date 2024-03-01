Rampur MLA appointed finance commission head

Himachal Pradesh governor Shiv Pratap Shukla on Friday constituted the seventh state finance commission to review the financial position of the panchayats and municipalities. Rampur MLA Nand Lal (HT File)

Shukla appointed Rampur MLA Nand Lal as the chairperson of the commission with immediate effect. Lal was elected to the assembly for the fourth consecutive term in December 2022 and was nominated as chairperson of the welfare committee and member of the rural planning and ethics committees as well.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

He has previously served as a chief parliamentary secretary from 2013 to 2017 and has remained a member of the welfare and rural planning committees from 2018 to 2022.

After training from Indo-Tibetan Border Police Academy, he was inducted into commando contingent and took voluntary retirement in 2007. He then joined the Indian National Congress.

Lal also made a courtesy call on chief minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Friday.

He said that the state was progressing by leaps and bounds under the leadership of Sukhu and expressed full faith in the chief minister.