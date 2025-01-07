Rana Gurjit questions Centre’s agricultural marketing policy

Kapurthala MLA Rana Gurjit Singh on Tuesday questioned the National Policy Framework on Agricultural Marketing by the Centre terming it “reintroduction of repealed three farm laws through the backdoor”. Kapurthala MLA Rana Gurjit Singh on Tuesday questioned the National Policy Framework on Agricultural Marketing by the Centre terming it “reintroduction of repealed three farm laws through the backdoor”. (HT File)

He said that the farm laws were cancelled after protests by the farmers for 18 months on the borders of New Delhi during which 700 farmers lost their lives. The protests were called off when the Government of India announced to withdraw the farm laws and promised assured procurement and MSP as a legal guarantee to be offered on all the crops.

“However, the draft of policy framework on agricultural marketing bypasses the guarantee of making MSP a legal right and an attempt to dislocate the procurement system in Punjab,” he said.

“The procurement of two crops during rabi and kharif seasons pumps at least ₹one lakh crore into the state economy and in case that goes in private hands, there is danger of state missing on procurement funds,” he added.

Questioning the seriousness of the Punjab government, Rana Gurjit said that the state government might have been opposing it but lacks “seriousness” to tackle it with a practical approach.