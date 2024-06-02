Random Forays: Climate change- understanding what we can do

Aren’t we feeling smothered by the searing heat which has melted all previous records this summer? Whether we live in the blazingly hot regions which are directly affected by the unprecedented temperatures or even if we’re in relatively cool climes, we cannot afford to ignore the stark truth that is staring us in the face. Climate change is real and climate change is poking human complacency with increasing frequency, every passing day. Though everyone cannot plant mini forests, there are organisations like Eco Sikhs which are assisting those desirous of planting volumes of trees. (Shutterstock)

At the recent launch of advocate Jatinder ‘Jay’ Cheema’s book titled “Climate Change- The Policy, Law and Practice”, the aspect of individual responsibility came up. The role of governments across the world is clear--to clean up their act, clamp down on polluting industry and practices which contaminate the environment, impose stringent rules and regulations, create awareness among the populace and endeavour to attain a national ‘net zero’ level to prevent further damage to the climate.

But individuals are largely clueless about their roles and Jay Cheema has highlighted the fact that every human being can contribute his mite to the prevention of climate change, even in tiny ways. Planting a tree is an obvious measure but is hardly taken seriously. We always expect others to do the needful. Even a potted plant is likely to add to the cleansing effort by doing its own little bit. And we have to do our own little bit to simply try and plant as many trees as we can. Cheema himself has planted a mini forest near Chandigarh while realising that a significant quantum of paper has been used to publish his voluminous book. Though everyone cannot plant mini forests, there are organisations like Eco Sikhs which are assisting those desirous of planting volumes of trees.

Cheema has also managed to wade through the ocean of laws, rules, regulations and policies which have been framed by India and other nations to tackle the maze of issues which have arisen from transgressions in this realm. Thus, he has sought to bring about some clarity about the context within which governments, industries, institutions and individuals have to function without crossing the line. India has, luckily, undertaken reforms and embarked upon policies which are more forward looking than most nations, but implementation is clearly the key, as always. It is also a fact that mega industrialised countries like the United States of America are far more responsible for climate change than developing nations like India.

Cheema also warns of an ‘explosion of climate change related disputes’ in times to come. With greater awareness and enhanced regulatory frameworks, there are bound to be actions by some organisations that are akin to stepping on the toes of other entities and creating adversities in environmental realms for them.

The fact of the matter is that each person can strive to switch off a light, reduce air conditioning, save water, nurture plants and create awareness in his own-eco system. The ancient saying about each drop of water being essential to the filling up of a large pot, was never as relevant as it is in today’s era.

India is still pretty low in the international rankings on Environmental Performance and Air Quality, languishing almost at the very bottom of the global charts. It is apparent to any discerning onlooker that state governments and the Centre need to do much more than making periodic noises. There has to be sustained and regular follow up at all levels for ‘net zero’ emission goals to be attained in the decades to come.

Meanwhile, with the half century mark having been crossed in the national capital, in terms of degrees Celsius, there is much cause for alarm. Animals and birds are clearly suffering the impact of this excruciating heat even more than humans. By taking responsibility at one’s own individual level, one can at least make a small difference.

Schools and colleges will also have to emerge from the habit of going through the motions to really accelerate the awareness levels about the need for environment protection. We are clearly faced with impending disaster and the young ones who are to be the main stakeholders of tomorrow must be the ones to take the lead in stemming the tide!