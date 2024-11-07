Range Rover leaves pedestrian dead near Kisan Bhawan in Chandigarh

A speeding Range Rover claimed a pedestrian’s life near the Sector 22/35 (Kisan Bhawan) traffic intersection on Tuesday. The car driver, identified as Jaswinder Singh, was booked for causing death due to negligence. (iStock)

The victim, Satyanarayan Paswan, 45, worked with Markfed and was a resident of Maloya, said police.

The mishap took place around 11 am while Paswan was on his way from Sector 22 to Sector 35.

The impact of the collision tossed Paswan in the air and he landed on the road at a distance, suffering grievous injuries.

Cops from the Sector 36 police station arrived at the scene and impounded the SUV, which they said was owned by a property dealer.

The car driver, identified as Jaswinder Singh, was booked for causing death due to negligence.

Truck runs over two-year-old girl in Pinjore

Panchkula In another fatal mishap in Panchkula district, a two-year-old girl was run over by a pickup truck outside her house in Pinjore on Tuesday morning.

Ankit Kumar, 30, told the police that his daughter Jiya had walked out of the house onto the street around 8 am.

Suddenly, a pickup truck arrived at a high speed and hit his daughter from behind. As she fell on the road, the truck ran over her head.

The toddler was taken to the civil hospital in Baddi, but declared brought dead. The accused, meanwhile, fled the spot.

The unidentified driver was booked for rash driving and causing death by negligence at the Pinjore police station.

Two youths on bike killed in Mohali hit-and-run

Mohali Two motorcyclists were killed after being hit by a tipper truck near Baliyali village in Mohali around 2 am on Wednesday.

The victims were identified as Ramanpreet Singh, 20, and Sher Bahadur, 30, both residents of the village.

Ramanpreet’s father Kewal Singh told police that his son, along with his friend, was returning home from Mohali on his new Bajaj Pulsar NS 400 motorcycle after getting fuel filled from a petrol pump located on Airport Road.

When they reached near Baliyali village turn, a speeding tipper truck hit them from behind. As the motorcycle got dragged with the tipper, it burst into flames. Noticing a crowd gathering, the truck driver fled the scene.

The victims were rushed to the Sohana hospital, where Ramanpreet succumbed to his injuries. Bahadur was referred to GMCH, Sector 32, Chandigarh, where he died during treatment.

Onlookers alerted the fire brigade, but the victims’ bike was completely charred before help arrived.

Meanwhile, Balongi police booked the unidentified truck driver for rash driving, causing death by negligence and mischief.