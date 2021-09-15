Rape allegations against Bains: 2 months on, complainant taken to crime spots

Two months after a woman levelled rape allegations against Lok Insaaf Party chief MLA Simrajeet Bains, the police finally took the complainant for identification of the crime spots on Tuesday.

The development came a day before the hearing of the case at the Punjab and Haryana high court. The complainant was taken to the MLAs office where she had alleged that she was sexually assaulted.

Additional deputy commissioner of police Jaskiranjit Singh Teja said this was routine procedure. The woman had lodged a complaint against Bains in November 2020.

After no FIR was lodged, she sat on a protest outside the office of the Ludhiana commissioner of police for five months.

The police had lodged an FIR against Bains at the Division 6 police station on July 11. The MLA is yet to be arrested.