Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Rape allegations against Bains: 2 months on, complainant taken to crime spots
The complainant was taken to Bains’ office where she had alleged that she was raped. (Representative Image/HT File)
The complainant was taken to Bains’ office where she had alleged that she was raped. (Representative Image/HT File)
chandigarh news

Rape allegations against Bains: 2 months on, complainant taken to crime spots

The development came a day before the hearing of the case at the Punjab and Haryana high court; the complainant has alleged that Lok Insaaf Party chief Simrajeet Bains had raped her
READ FULL STORY
By HT Correspondent, Ludhiana
PUBLISHED ON SEP 15, 2021 03:56 AM IST

Two months after a woman levelled rape allegations against Lok Insaaf Party chief MLA Simrajeet Bains, the police finally took the complainant for identification of the crime spots on Tuesday.

The development came a day before the hearing of the case at the Punjab and Haryana high court. The complainant was taken to the MLAs office where she had alleged that she was sexually assaulted.

Additional deputy commissioner of police Jaskiranjit Singh Teja said this was routine procedure. The woman had lodged a complaint against Bains in November 2020.

After no FIR was lodged, she sat on a protest outside the office of the Ludhiana commissioner of police for five months.

The police had lodged an FIR against Bains at the Division 6 police station on July 11. The MLA is yet to be arrested.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.