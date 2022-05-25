Rape case: Ex-MLA Simarjeet Bains didn’t join probe, Punjab Police tell HC

An affidavit filed before the Punjab and Haryana high court has revealed that Simarjeet Singh Bains, a former state legislator and Lok Insaaf Party chief, has never joined investigations in a rape case registered against him in Ludhiana last year.

The affidavit further revealed that a total of 22 criminal cases have been registered against him, out of which in eight cases either probe is on or trial is underway.

The affidavit was submitted by Ludhiana police commissioner Kaustubh Sharma. It states that after an FIR was registered in July 2021, raids were conducted to make Bains join the probe but he could not be found.

Later, on April 12, 2022, a court declared him a proclaimed offender (PO) and an FIR also stands registered in this regard on April 21. Raids were conducted, but his house was found locked on two occasions — April 24 and May 3. Efforts are on to trace the accused, the affidavit states. Notably, Bains had unsuccessfully fought the February 20 polls from Atam Nagar seat of the district.

The affidavit was filed after the high court asked the Punjab Police to submit details of criminal cases against the former MLA and whether he ever joined probe in the rape case. The court had passed the order on an anticipatory bail plea filed on May 18.

Bains has been claiming that the rape FIR against him was politically motivated. He has alleged that the 45-year-old woman had filed a complaint against him in 2020 with no mention of rape, and a compromise was also reached. The case was registered in July 2021 on a local court’s orders. The woman had alleged that she had come into contact with the then MLA while seeking help in a property dispute case.

Meanwhile, the affidavit also states that competent court has accepted cancellation reports in three FIRs against Bains, cancellation report has been prepared in one more case and the former MLA stood acquitted in seven criminal cases. The report further mentions that warrants of arrest against him stood issued in two cases and he has been declared a (PO) in one case.

Eight cases are such in which either probe is on or case is pending for consideration before the competent court, the affidavit states. The matter will be taken for further hearing on May 27.