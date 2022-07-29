‘Rashtrapatni’ remark: Cong is against constitution, women, tribals: Patra

BJP national spokesperson Sambit Patra on Thursday called the Congress “anti-constitution, anti-women and anti-tribal” over the ‘derogatory’ remark made by an opposition party leader against President Droupadi Murmu.

Addressing a press conference at Shimla, Patra said that while the entire country was in a celebratory mood, the Congress was in protest mode. “Leader of opposition Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury demeaned the President of India by calling her ‘Rashtrapatni’ during a protest held in New Delhi. Such derogatory remarks are not only anti-Constitution but also anti-women and anti-tribal,” he said.

Patra contended that the office of the President was a constitutional post and, thus Chowdhury’s remark was an attack on the Constitution.He alleged that the statement was issued on the behest of Congress president Sonia Gandhi, and demanded that she apologise to the nation. He also accused the Congress of trying to shield Gandhi in the National Herald case.

‘Tricolour in every home’

“All the 17 lakh Himachal families will hoist the Tricolour atop their houses under the “Har Ghar Tiranga” campaign in the run up to 75th anniversary of India’s independence,” the BJP spokesperson said,adding that the Har Ghar Tiranga Programme will begin on August 9 and conclude on August 15. BJP State in-charge Avinash rai khanna, co-in-charge Sanjay Tandon, general secretary Trilok Jamwal, general secretary (organisation) Pavan Rana , State vice president Payal Vaidya and Dhaneshwari Thakur also attended the meeting.