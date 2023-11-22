Rat in bucket of butter: Food department raids dairy

: The food safety department on Wednesday conducted a raid at a local dairy at the Tajpur Road after a purported video of a rat in a bucket of butter at its premises went viral on social media. Despite multiple attempts, the owner of the dairy remained unavailable for comments. (Getty Images)

Food safety officer Robin, who was part of the team that raided the dairy, said “On receiving notice of the video, we conducted an inspection of the retail shop. While the paneer was being produced in-house, other products such as packed curd and milk were found appropriately stored in the refrigerator. To delve deeper into the allegations, we have taken samples of the paneer, sending them to the lab for quality testing.”

The video was shared by a former employee of the dairy. The video shows the unhygienic conditions in which food items, including butter, are kept.

Despite multiple attempts, the owner of the dairy remained unavailable for comments.