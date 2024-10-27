Ration card eKYC process begins in Chandigarh

The department of food & supplies, consumer affairs, and legal metrology in Chandigarh has begun conducting eKYC for all registered beneficiaries and their family members via ePoS devices, utilising biometric authentication as mandated by the Aadhaar (Targeted Delivery of Financial and Other Subsidies and Services) Act, 2016. Ration card holders seeking more information can reach out to the helpline at 1800-180-2068 or 0172-2542412. (Getty image)

The eKYC process is being carried out at community centres in Chandigarh, providing accessible locations for residents. The biometric authentication of all registered beneficiaries (ration card holders) and their family members, is compulsory and must be completed within a month.

Officials have announced that failure to complete eKYC could lead to the suspension of food subsidy benefits until the process is finished. Ration card holders seeking more information can reach out to the helpline at 1800-180-2068 or 0172-2542412.