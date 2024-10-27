Menu Explore
Search Search
Monday, Oct 28, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Ration card eKYC process begins in Chandigarh

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
Oct 28, 2024 05:12 AM IST

The eKYC process is being carried out at community centres in Chandigarh, providing accessible locations for residents

The department of food & supplies, consumer affairs, and legal metrology in Chandigarh has begun conducting eKYC for all registered beneficiaries and their family members via ePoS devices, utilising biometric authentication as mandated by the Aadhaar (Targeted Delivery of Financial and Other Subsidies and Services) Act, 2016.

Ration card holders seeking more information can reach out to the helpline at 1800-180-2068 or 0172-2542412. (Getty image)
Ration card holders seeking more information can reach out to the helpline at 1800-180-2068 or 0172-2542412. (Getty image)

The eKYC process is being carried out at community centres in Chandigarh, providing accessible locations for residents. The biometric authentication of all registered beneficiaries (ration card holders) and their family members, is compulsory and must be completed within a month.

Officials have announced that failure to complete eKYC could lead to the suspension of food subsidy benefits until the process is finished. Ration card holders seeking more information can reach out to the helpline at 1800-180-2068 or 0172-2542412.

See more
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, October 28, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On
// // //