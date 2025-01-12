Ravibir Singh Grewal elected unopposed as Chandigarh Golf Club’s 32nd president

Ravibir Singh Grewal, 60, has been elected unopposed as the 32nd president of Chandigarh Golf Club (CGC) for a second consecutive term, as no other nominations were filed for the position by the January 9 deadline. This marks the second time Ravibir Singh Grewal has bagged the president’s post without opposition, having previously been elected in the same manner in 2021. (HT Photo)

This marks the second time Grewal has bagged the president’s post without opposition, having previously been elected in the same manner in 2021. Due to the lack of competition, there will be no voting for the president or the 11-member executive committee this year.

Even in 2020, amid the Covid-19 pandemic, Sandeep Singh Sandhu was given charge of the post without any election.

This year, elections were scheduled on January 25, with 1,800 members eligible to vote. Nominations were opened at 10 am on January 3 and closed at 5 pm on January 9. The scrutiny of nominations was held on January 10, followed by the withdrawal deadline — 5 pm on January 11 .

Before the deadline, three of the 14 contenders withdrew their candidacies, paving the way for the new committee’s unopposed selection.

The newly appointed executive committee includes Dr GS Kochhar, Harjinder Singh Kang, Pratap Hoon, Gursimran Singh Sibia, Dr Raman Abrol, Raman Singh Gill, Sanjeev Verma, Capt Mohanbir Singh, Zorawar Singh, Gursimrat Singh Jawandha and Gurpreet Singh Bakshi. Seven members from the previous committee have retained their positions.

In the 2024 elections, Grewal had defeated his rival Birinder Singh Gill by a record margin of 401 votes.

Grewal, an alumnus of The Doon School and grandson of former Punjab chief minister justice Gurnam Singh, had prevailed over Gill, a four-time CGC president, polling 790 votes against the latter’s 389.