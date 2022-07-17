Ravijeet Singh new president of Rotary Club, Mohali Midtown
Ravijeet Singh took over as the new president of Rotary Club, Mohali Midtown, on Saturday.
Singh underlined the future vision of the organisation as the overarching responsibility to ensure holistic social development. “Each section of society must get equal focus, support and assistance through policy approach,” he said.
He said the club’s focus was on basic educational and adult literacy, community development, environmental and health hazards, peace-building, and mother and child health.
Anandpur Sahib MP Manish Tewari, who was the chief guest on the occasion, lauded the club for assisting millions in need. Tewari also announced a grant of ₹5 lakh for the village recently adopted by the club, and assured support to club’s endeavours of social and community service.
Rail track uprooted near Hisar thermal plant; SFJ takes responsibility
Miscreants on Saturday uprooted the railway line near the thermal power plant at Hisar's Khedar village. This line is being used to carry coal to the plant. Later, the banned Sikhs for Justice organisation took the responsibility for the act by releasing a video. The accused also wrote 'Khalistan zindabad' in Punjabi on a wall near the railway line. The incident occurred in the morning hours of Saturday.
Bulk water to cost more in Haryana from August 1
Effecting an upward revision of tariff for bulk usage of surface water, the Haryana Water Resources Authority has ordered a 300% hike for drinking water, including the bulk supply to railways and the army. A cubic metre equals 1,000 litres of water. “Unless the retail water charges of the public health engineering department are increased, the common man won't get affected," said an official. A kilolitre has 1,000 litres.
Four booked in Chandigarh for duping 3 men on pretext of sending them abroad
Four travel consultants were booked for duping three men on the pretext of sending them abroad on Friday. In the first case, the victims, Manjit Kumar and Ravi of Jind, accused consultants Mandeep Singh and Pawan Kumar, who have an office in Sector 34, of duping them of ₹ 15.5 lakh on the pretext of sending them to Switzerland.
Chandigarh mayor lays foundation stone of vet hospital
City mayor Sarbjit Kaur Dhillon laid the foundation stone of veterinary hospital at Gaushala, Raipur Kalan, on Saturday. The foundation stone was laid in the presence of municipal corporation commissioner Anindita Mitra, local area councillor Harjeet Singh and several other senior officers.
Bolero hits ambulance; driver, woman killed, 3 injured in Mahendragarh
An ambulance driver and a woman, who had given birth to a girl child a day earlier, died and three others received injuries after a Bolero hit an ambulance in Mahendragarh on Friday night, the police said. In his complaint to the police, Pawan Saini of Narnaul said his wife Rashmi was admitted to Rohtak's PGIMS, where she delivered a girl child on July 10.
