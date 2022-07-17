Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Ravijeet Singh new president of Rotary Club, Mohali Midtown
chandigarh news

Ravijeet Singh new president of Rotary Club, Mohali Midtown

Ravijeet Singh said club’s focus was on basic educational and adult literacy, community development, environmental and health hazards, peace-building, and mother and child health
Ravijeet Singh, the newly appointed president of Rotary Club, Mohali Midtown, with Anandpur Sahib MP Manish Tewari and club members on Saturday. (HT Photo)
Published on Jul 17, 2022 03:06 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Mohali

Ravijeet Singh took over as the new president of Rotary Club, Mohali Midtown, on Saturday.

Singh underlined the future vision of the organisation as the overarching responsibility to ensure holistic social development. “Each section of society must get equal focus, support and assistance through policy approach,” he said.

He said the club’s focus was on basic educational and adult literacy, community development, environmental and health hazards, peace-building, and mother and child health.

Anandpur Sahib MP Manish Tewari, who was the chief guest on the occasion, lauded the club for assisting millions in need. Tewari also announced a grant of 5 lakh for the village recently adopted by the club, and assured support to club’s endeavours of social and community service.

