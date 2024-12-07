Menu Explore
Raza emerges Under-18 champion at Panchkula Ladies Open Championship

ByHT Correspondent, Panchkula
Dec 07, 2024 09:12 AM IST

Harinder Chahal was the winner in the seniors’ event and Harinder Grewal bagged top honours in the super seniors’ event

Raza Kaur emerged as U-18 girls’ champion during the Panchkula Ladies Open Championship at the Panchkula Golf Club.

Winners of various categories after the prize distribution ceremony at Panchkula Golf Club on Friday. (HT Photo)
Winners of various categories after the prize distribution ceremony at Panchkula Golf Club on Friday. (HT Photo)

Meanwhile, Harinder Chahal was the winner in the seniors’ event and Harinder Grewal bagged top honours in the super seniors’ event.

For the Grewal Cup for best gross ladies event, Tanisha Kalyan’s effort came to the fore as she emerged as the winner. For IJ Cup in the silver division, Geeta Khushwa was the champion. Renu Diwan was the winner in the bronze division for Mangat Cup.

