Real face of Congress govt has come to fore: Jai Ram

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has launched a fresh attack on chief minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu led Congress government over passing of the Recruitment and Conditions of Service Bill, shortage of doctors and the state’s fiscal health. Himachal former chief minister Jai Ram Thakur (HT File)

Former chief minister and Leader of Opposition Jai Ram Thakur said, “The real face of the Congress government, which came to power on false guarantees, has now come to the fore. This government, which did vote bank politics in the name of restoring the old pension, is now going to strangle the employees by creating such complications due to which lakhs of employees have been affected.”

“This bill takes away the benefits of the contractual employees. This is a completely anti-employee amendment. This has exposed the anti-employee face of this government,” said Jai Ram.

State faces shortage of doctors: BJP

The former chief minister has claimed that this government has not recruited a single doctor in its two years of tenure, while everyday they are giving excuses for changes in the health services. He said that it is a matter of concern that how a government which could not recruit even a single doctor, will be able to strengthen the health services.

BJP state vice-president and MP Rajiv Bhardwaj said that the hospitals and medical colleges of Himachal are facing a shortage of doctors as per the report of the Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) for 2022-23 in the Vidhan Sabha. “There is a shortage of 9 to 56% doctors in the state. From Indira Gandhi Medical College (IGMC) Shimla to district hospitals, there are no specialist doctors from 15 to 69%. Chamba and Sirmaur districts have the highest shortage of 42%,” the MP said. “According to the report, where there is provision for nine to 11 OPDs in district and civil hospitals, there were only two to five OPDs. Despite purchasing equipment worth lakhs of rupees, patients are not getting the benefit due to lack of staff,” he added.

Bhardwaj said that out of the 18 health institutions examined in the CAG report, seven institutions were running X-ray facility without license. Out of the 25 selected institutions of the state, 12 health institutions were running blood banks without license renewal, he added. Out of 575 primary health centres, 98 did not take permission and NOC from the State Pollution Control Board for the production of biomedical waste, said Bhardwaj.