Real strength of India lies in its people: Haryana Vidhan Sabha speaker

The second edition of the two-day Haryana Yuva Samvad in which 65 participants from 13 states are taking part began in the Haryana Vidhan Sabha on Friday. Haryana assembly speaker Harvinder Kalyan during the Haryana Yuva Samvad in Chandigarh on Friday. (Sourced)

After inaugurating the programme, Haryana assembly speaker Harvinder Kalyan told the participants that the Constitution teaches us that the real strength of India lies in its people.

He said that even though India is a country of diversity with different languages, traditions, and cultures, amid all these the common goal remains the progress of the nation and the states. “Although the languages of states may differ in various legislative assemblies of the country, the objective of all public representatives is to frame effective and welfare-oriented policies for every section of society. Removing the difficulties of the people and fulfilling their needs is the real aim,” he said, reminding youth that they were sitting in the same house of the Vidhan Sabha from where many eminent MLAs have played an important role in all-round development of Haryana.

He expressed hope that the youth participating in the programme will get an opportunity to become public representatives, carry forward democratic traditions, and participate actively and meaningfully in discussions in the house.

The Vidhan Sabha speaker said that if the country has to move forward, it is essential to empower women socially, politically, and economically.

In the second phase of the programme, a question hour was organised followed by two sessions. In the first session, discussion was held on the topic sustainable development of Haryana: Industrial Expansion, Environmental Protection, and Balanced Use of Natural Resources’. In the second session, the Haryana Industrial Policy–2025 was discussed.