Rebellion brews in Haryana Congress after 1st list released, 3 leaders to quit party

The Congress’ first list of candidates, which was released on Friday, seems to have ruffled a few feathers with at least three leaders announcing to quit the party on Saturday over being denied tickets. The rebel Congress leaders accused former CM Bhupinder Singh Hooda of duping them by promising tickets. (HT File)

While Kapoor Singh Narwal from Baroda assembly segment in Sonepat said that he is now in talks with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders, Jeeta Hooda, also from Baroda, and Rajesh Joon from Bahadurgarh assembly segment in Jhajjar are likely to fight as Independents.

Talking to the media, Narwal said that former chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda had let him down. “During the 2020 Baroda bypoll when I had filed my papers as an Independent, Hooda sahab had convinced me to withdraw my nomination and extend support to Induraj Narwal on the promise that he would ensure a ticket for me during the 2024 assembly elections,” said Narwal.

The party has reposed faith in sitting MLA Induraj from this seat.

Joon also accused Hooda of failing to do good on his promise. “During the 2019 assembly polls, Hooda sahab assured me of a ticket and asked to take back nomination as an Independent. I followed his advice but this time too, he cheated me by giving the ticket to Rajinder Joon. I will now contest as an independent,” said Joon.

Six-time MLA Krishan Hooda’s son Jeeta Hooda said he was relying on Rohtak MP Deepender Hooda but was cheated.

On Friday, the Congress had announced candidates for 32 seats, retaining 27 out of the current lot of 28 MLAs.