Rebellion in Congress: MP Dimpa’s brother to contest from Khadoor Sahib

Disgruntled Congress MP Jasbir Singh Dimpa has upped the ante with his brother announcing to fight the Punjab assembly elections from Khadoor Sahib despite the party naming two-time MLA Ramanjit Singh Sikki as its candidate.

Dimpa’s brother Harpinder Singh, aka Rajan Gill, on Saturday held a meeting with his supporters from four assembly segments of Khadoor Sahib, Baba Bakala, Jandiala and Khemkaran. “Our supporters have asked me to fight the assembly polls from Khadoor Sahib. Considering their voice, I have decided to contest the elections from there,” Gill told HT over phone.

When asked whether he would fight as an Independent, Gill said it will become clear on Sunday, and said whatever the election symbol he fights on, “our supporters will support candidates fighting on it in all four segments”. There are talks that Gill could join the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) before filing his nominations from the Panthic seat.

The development comes days after Dimpa, who represents Khadoor Sahib in Lok Sabha, expressed his anguish over the Congress announcing Sikki’s candidature. He had been eying the assembly seat for himself or his family members. “What should be done if your party ignores hard work, loyalty and honesty & prefers stacks (sic),” the MP had tweeted on Wednesday.

Dimpa was among the five Punjab MPs who didn’t attend Rahul Gandhi’s recent events in the state. He is apparently also annoyed over the party announcing his rival Santokh Singh Bhalaipur as a candidate from the Baba Bakala segment, where he had been backing Satinderjit Singh Chhajalwadi.