Rebels say ‘ignoring’ Kangra led to discord in HP Congress

Kangra, which is out of the most significant areas in Himachal Pradesh politics, seems to have been overlooked by the Sukhvinder-Singh Sukhu-led Congress government, according to disgruntled leaders of the party and their loyalists. Under previous administrations, Kangra consistently held a dominant position in the ministries, typically boasting at least four ministers. (HT File)

The significance of the area can be gauged by a popular saying in the state, “the road to Shimla goes through Kangra.” This highlights that a hold over Kangra is crucial to run a government in Himachal Pradesh.

Under previous administrations, Kangra consistently held a dominant position in the ministries, typically boasting at least four ministers. This time, however, there are only two ministers, one of whom was recently inducted.

In 2022, congress bagged 10 out of 15 seats in Kangra and agriculture minister Chander Kumar, an other backward classes leader, was the sole minister from Kangra to be appointed straightaway.

Yadvinder Goma, who represents Jaisinghpur assembly segment, was inducted in the cabinet in December last year.

Several congress leaders, including now disqualified Dharamshala MLA Sudhir Sharma, have expressed resentment for not being accommodated in the cabinet.

Sharma said that given its political significance Kangra held substantial influence in the cabinet. “The party workers from Kangra were ignored by the present government, led by Sukhu, and baring one constituency, no major developmental works were undertaken in Kangra,” he alleged.

Sharma also said that the caste factor and regional balance were ignored by the government.

The recent rebellion in Rajya Sabha polls faced by the Congress was spearheaded by Sudhir Sharma and Rajinder Rana. The two were reportedly dissatisfied over not being given ministerial berths. Sharma has been elected four times to the state assembly and has remained minister in Virbhandra Singh-led Congress government in 2012.

Kangra, the largest district in terms of population, contributes 15 legislators to the House, comprising a quarter of the total strength. Historically, the party that secures victory in Kangra often goes on to form the government.

In the previous Bharatiya Janata Party government led by Jai Ram Thakur, Sarveen Chaudhary, Vipin Singh Parmar, Bikram Singh and Kishan Kapoor were given ministerial berths from Kangra. Later, Rakesh Pathania from Nurpur constituency was also given a cabinet berth. Parmar was later elected as Himachal assembly speaker as well.

According Professor Harish K Thakur, a professor from department of political science at Himachal Pradesh University, the binaries of new and old, as well as upper and lower Himachal, have always had an impact on the dynamics of state politics.

“The scenario also owes significantly to these binaries. The neglect of Kangra and Hamirpur in the distribution of portfolios by incumbent government has added to the discontent among the people,” he said.

Notably, the BJP leaders have also been accusing the government of ignoring the interests of Kangra district. BJP state spokesperson Sanjay Sharma said, “Kangra, with its 15 assembly seats, has historically played a pivotal role in determining the outcome of elections. Past governments have acknowledged this by appointing at least four ministers from Kangra, along with heads of several boards and corporations. It’s surprising that the current government has failed to allocate sufficient representation to Kangra, leading to feelings of discrimination among the district’s people.”

Puneet Malhi, secretary-cum-media coordinator of the Himachal Pradesh Congress Committee, said, “The chief minister is dedicated to the welfare of all districts, ensuring equitable treatment without discrimination. We already have two ministers from Kangra and the government has also allocated cabinet ranks and chief parliamentary secretary (CPS) positions to Kangra. However, one cabinet seat remains vacant, which may be given to Kangra.”

At present, besides two ministers, there are two CPS and three cabinet rank chairpersons from Kangra. Notably there is no minister from the dominant Rajput community from Kangra.