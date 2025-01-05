Recommendation sent to health department: Ludhiana administration seeks action against civil surgeon over ‘dereliction of duty’

The district administration has written to the health department, seeking action against the Ludhiana civil surgeon for “not performing his duties properly” during some high-profile event. A senior official from the Ludhiana administration said a communication demanding an explanation from the civil surgeon has been sent to him. (HT Photo)

A senior official from the administration, requesting anonymity, confirmed that the deputy commissioner wrote to the health department mentioning the events and details of “dereliction” of duty.

“In a few events, including the sarpanch oath-taking ceremony and Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar’s supposed visit to Punjab Agricultural University, there were a lot of lacunae in the formalities required to be taken up by the health department,” the official said.

The official also added that a communication demanding an explanation from the civil surgeon has been sent to him.

When contacted, civil surgeon Dr Pardeep Mohindra denied having knowledge of the matter. “I haven’t received any such communication. I will respond as and when I get communication. I have been executing my job very sincerely,” he said.

It is also pertinent to mention that the local health department attracted a lot of criticism last month during the inauguration of an urban community health centre (UCHC) in the civil surgeon’s office complex for transferring patients from the civil hospital to the UCHC. The patients were transported back to the hospital even before health minister Dr Balbir Singh, who had inaugurated the UCHC, left the facility.

Dr Mohindra had back then defended the action by calling it a part of an awareness drive to “show people that the new facility had in-patient facilities as well.”